StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.45 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

