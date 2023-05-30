StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

See Also

