StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Price Performance

Manitex International stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manitex International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.