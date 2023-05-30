StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Price Performance
Manitex International stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
Featured Stories
