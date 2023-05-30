StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OMAB opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

