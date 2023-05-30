StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 3.2 %
OMAB opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
