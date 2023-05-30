StockNews.com Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RMD. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Trading Down 0.7 %

RMD opened at $215.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average is $220.21. ResMed has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1,055.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 124,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 85,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

