StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

