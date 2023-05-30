StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.