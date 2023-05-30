StockNews.com Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $94.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

