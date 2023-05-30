StockNews.com Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.75.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $273.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.92. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

