StockNews.com Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $679,937. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 83.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Stories

