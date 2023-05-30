StockNews.com Upgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.69.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of BABA opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
