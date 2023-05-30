StockNews.com Upgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.69.

Shares of BABA opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

