StockNews.com Upgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $290.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.72 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

