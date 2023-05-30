Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $171,519.85 and $22.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00025657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017592 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,824.88 or 1.00024355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036354 USD and is down -42.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

