Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.88 on Tuesday, reaching C$38.46. 2,601,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074,435. The stock has a market cap of C$50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.07. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.