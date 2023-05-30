Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.48

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 108755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,136. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

