Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,915 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in InMode by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 556,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 398,827 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in InMode by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 204,801 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of InMode by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 349,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

InMode Trading Up 0.9 %

About InMode

Shares of INMD opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

