Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

