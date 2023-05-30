Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

