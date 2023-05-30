T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.45. 142,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

