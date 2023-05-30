Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,071 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 147,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 20,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 42.17% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

