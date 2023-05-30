TAGStone Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,320. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

