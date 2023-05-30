Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Performance

TEDU stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.44.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

