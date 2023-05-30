Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 2.4%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 448 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.58). Approximately 17,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 59,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.50 ($5.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £271.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,655.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 456.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.