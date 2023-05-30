Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Technology One Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.
Technology One Company Profile
Read More
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Technology One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.