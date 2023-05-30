TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 534,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

