TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.90

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXTGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.90 and last traded at C$20.96, with a volume of 944768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TELUS International (Cda) news, Director Joshua Andrew Blair sold 15,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$317,492.77. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

