Terra (LUNA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $240.16 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $240.16 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003095 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001352 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 277,594,684 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

