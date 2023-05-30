Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 923,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.94. 1,984,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

