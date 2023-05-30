TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,000. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

