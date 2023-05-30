TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ILMN traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $194.52. 656,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,553. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.29. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $254.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.