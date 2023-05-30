TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 935 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock worth $19,781,854 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272,381. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

