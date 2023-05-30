TFC Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 590.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

SHOP traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,598,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,435,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

