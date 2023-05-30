TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys New Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $245,134.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $816,344. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PUBM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 231,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,569. The company has a market cap of $901.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

