TFC Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.08. 470,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,852. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

