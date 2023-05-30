TFC Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4,805.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,162,000. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

