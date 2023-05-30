TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $150,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 9,133,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,425,072. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

