TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $417.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

