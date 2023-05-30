TFC Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.3% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,466,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $432,137,000 after buying an additional 1,031,013 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 126.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,656,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 923,720 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

