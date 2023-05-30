The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.45% of The Ensign Group worth $76,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. 42,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.