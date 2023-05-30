The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.26. 1,224,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,322,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $906.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.