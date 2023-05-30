The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.26. 1,224,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,322,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The GEO Group Trading Down 6.1 %
The company has a market cap of $906.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
