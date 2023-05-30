The Graph 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.26 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $52.26 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,665,322,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,993,588,422 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

