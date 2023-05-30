The Graph Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $51.40 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,666,659,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,994,925,566 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

