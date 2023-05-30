The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

HIG stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock worth $3,408,789. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.