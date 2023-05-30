The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $289.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,110. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $291.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

