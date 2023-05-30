The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,502,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,929. The stock has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

