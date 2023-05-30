The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,042 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

