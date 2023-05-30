The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.15. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $927,717 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.