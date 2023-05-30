The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

