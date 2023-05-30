The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.45. 441,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,198. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average of $181.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

