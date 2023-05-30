The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.93. 2,599,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,801. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

